Donate to Dyne.org

Dear Init Freedom Lovers,
Once again the Veteran Unix Admins salute you!
Many of you might remember November 2014 when we announced that
we were going to fork Debian. Well, we have done exactly that. It
has been a long process, but now over two years later, we proudly
present Devuan Jessie 1.0.0 Stable.
There have been no significant bug reports since Devuan Jessie
RC2 was announced only three weeks ago and the list of release
critical bugs is now empty. So finally Devuan Jessie Stable is
ready for release! As promised, this will also be a
Long-Term-Support (LTS) release. Our team will participate in
providing patches, security updates, and release upgrades beyond
the planned lifespan of Debian Jessie.
A lot of appreciation has been coming our way in the last few
weeks. And now with this Stable release we anticipate that even
the most skeptical among private and enterprise users will
finally be ready to jump on the Devuan train.
Devuan Jessie 1.0.0 Stable is a major milestone in the new path
drawn by the Devuan project and its development has provided an
opportunity to lay down a strong foundation for the Devuan
community. In the last two years we have put in place a powerful
infrastructure to support the development and growth of Devuan,
which now includes:
- Source management <https://git.devuan.org
>
- Continuous integration <https://ci.devuan.org
>
- Bug tracking <https://bugs.devuan.org
>
- User forum <https://dev1galaxy.org
>
- Package statistics and analysis <https://popcon.devuan.org
>
During the Jessie release cycle we have strenghtened and
optimised these services and also migrated to more powerful
hardware to cope with the increased loads we have experienced.
The ambitious plan to provide a no-nonsense universal GNU+Linux
distribution does not stop here - it extends beyond this release.
Our main development efforts will now turn to Devuan ASCII (Minor
Planet #3568), which will be the next stable release. We are
confident that the preliminary ASCII ISOs could be available for
testing soon. Beyond ASCII - the saga of Beowulf (Minor Planet
#38086) appropriately mirrors the path we have taken. :^)
Please find below instructions to try out or install Devuan
Jessie 1.0.0 Stable on your computer and to upgrade from Debian
7 (Wheezy) or Debian 8 (Jessie). If you are already using Devuan
Jessie RC2, a simple `apt-get update && apt-get upgrade` will be
enough to get the latest updates.
## Download (for new installs)
Official Devuan images are distributed via the website
<https://files.devuan.org
>
To ease the load on our bandwidth we kindly ask you to use one of
the following mirrors
- <https://mirror.leaseweb.com/devuan
>
- <https://ftp.nluug.nl/pub/os/Linux/distr/devuan/
>
- <https://devuan.c3l.lu
>
- <https://devuan.4isp.it
>
- <https://mirror.math.princeton.edu/pub/devuan/
>
- <https://xoreaxeax.de/files.devuan.org/
>
- <https://mirror.alpix.eu/devuan/
>
- <https://devuan.smallinnovations.nl
>
- <http://devuan.ksx4system.net
>
- <http://tux.rainside.sk/devuan
>
- <http://neo900.files.dev-1.org
>
- <http://devuan.mirror.k0nsl.org/
>
- <http://mirror.alpix.eu/devuan/
>
- <http://devuan.smallinnovations.nl
>
- ftp://mirror.leaseweb.com/devuan
- ftp://ftp.nluug.nl/pub/os/Linux/distr/devuan
- rsync: mirror.leaseweb.com::devuan
- rsync: ftp.nluug.nl
::devuan
- rsync: mirror.alpix.eu::devuan
Note: For off-line installations we recommend using the DVD image
or the live images, not the /installer-iso images. For on-line
installations please use the NETINST images.
(The use of the CD image is not recommended, since the iso does
not contain enough applications to make it useful in any off-line
circumstance.)
All files offered for download come with their SHA256 hash to
check the integrity (either in the `SHA256SUMS` or in the .sha
files) and with a cryptographic signature made using GnuPG by one
of the Devuan developers in charge of the build, included as .asc
file.
An understanding of Devuan's script-friendly file naming scheme and
directory structure will help you find what you need:
<https://devuan.org/os/filenaming
>
## Upgrade (for existing installations)
Devuan Jessie Stable can be adopted as a flawless upgrade path from
both Debian 7 (Wheezy) and Debian 8 (Jessie). This is a main goal for
the Devuan Jessie stable release and has proven to be a very stable
operation every time it has been performed. Detailed installation and
upgrade instructions are available including translations:
<https://devuan.org/os/documentation/dev1fanboy/
>
The Devuan Apt package repositories are:
```
deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie main
deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie-updates main
deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie-security main
```
We provide access to our package repository also via Tor:
```
deb tor+http://devuanfwojg73k6r.onion/merged jessie main
deb tor+http://devuanfwojg73k6r.onion/merged jessie-updates main
deb tor+http://devuanfwojg73k6r.onion/merged jessie-security main
```
After **replacing** Debian's package sources with the ones above, run:
```
apt-get update
apt-get install devuan-keyring
apt-get dist-upgrade
```
Then proceed with a reboot, which will keep `sysvinit` as init or
revert to it in case the machine was running Debian Jessie.
Additional package repositories are available, but considered
experimental:
```
deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie-backports main
deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie-proposed-updates main
deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/devuan jessie-proposed main
deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/devuan experimental main
```
## Distributions based on Devuan
In chronological order of appearance:
- Gnuinos <http://gnuinos.org
> (linux-libre 100% free, FSF review pending)
- Refracta <http://www.ibiblio.org/refracta
>
- Exe GNU/Linux <http://exegnulinux.net
>
- Nelum-dev1 <https://sourceforge.net/projects/nelum-dev1
>
- Star <https://sourceforge.net/projects/linnix
>
- EterTICs <https://gnuetertics.org
>
- MIYO <https://sourceforge.net/projects/miyolinux/
>
- heads <https://heads.dyne.org
> (linux-libre 100% free, FSF review pending)
- Dowse <http://dowse.eu/
>
- good-life-linux <https://sourceforge.net/projects/good-life-linux/
>
- Crowz <https://sourceforge.net/projects/crowz
>
- Vuu-do <http://www.mrgreenjeans.net/vuudo
>
Please contact us on the #devuan-dev IRC channel (freenode) or at
<https://dev1galaxy.org/viewforum.php?id=9
> to have your Devuan
derivative included in the list.
## Anyone can help Devuan!
Devuan is a large endeavor involving people of all ages, from
different countries, with a rainbow of skills and interests. Anyone
can contribute to ensure that Devuan maintains its role as a stable
and reliable universal operating system. Feedback is essential for
Devuan to grow and prosper. Here are some ways you can help:
- Report a bug
If you think you have found a bug in a Devuan package, please
report it to <https://bugs.devuan.org>, either by using the
`reportbug` tool or directly via email
- Fix a bug
If you think you know how to fix an existing bug, please report
the solution in the corresponding page on
https://bugs.devuan.org, or, better, roll-up your sleeves,
implement the fix, and get in touch with the development team
on IRC (`#devuan-dev` on freenode) to have your patch included
in the official repos
- Share the love
If you like and appreciate Devuan, please spread the word by
sharing your experience, providing a review, making a video of
Devuan at work, or explaining how Devuan is making your life
easier/better/happier. You can also follow:
[@DevuanOrg]<https://twitter.com/DevuanOrg> on Twitter
- How can we improve?
If you have comments about the website and/or other public
aspects of Devuan, please get in touch (contact Jaromil
<jaromil@???> or golinux <golinux@???>)
## Devuan has a _wishlist_!
As we grow, the need for community participation and hardware and
financial support increases. Here are some suggestions that will
help move us along:
- Maintain a package
If you would like a package to be included in Devuan, please
consider joining the development team by taking charge of
packaging and maintaining it. This documentation will guide you
through the process:
<https://dev1galaxy.org/viewtopic.php?id=549>
- Donate a hosted machine (bare metal)
If you or your company can host a machine that we can use, with
root access, as part of our online service infrastructure, we'd
be very grateful. We plan to strenghten our online presence
with a revamped core infrastructure plan between 2017 and 2018
so this is the time to step forward. We can well consider this
as sponsorship.
- Host a mirror
Have extra bandwidth? Please consider hosting a mirror of
Devuan images/repos. Get in touch with Devuan developers on IRC
at (`#devuan-dev` on freenode) to discuss details
- Build a local community
Devuan encourages multi-lingual support and localized
groups. Consider setting up additional support options on the
dev1galaxy forum or an email list or IRC channel etc., in your
native language. Here are some suggestions to get you started:
<https://dev1galaxy.org/viewtopic.php?pid=1498#p1498>
- Translate language packs for FluxBB
This contribution would allow local communities to use the
dev1galaxy.org forum in their native language. So far Polish,
Italian, Swedish and Croation are in process. See:
<https://dev1galaxy.org/viewtopic.php?pid=1528>
- Contribute RTFM stuff
Documentation and/or translations in any language are needed.
Contributions could go into
<https://git.devuan.org/groups/devuan-doc> or
<https://dev1galaxy.org/viewforum.php?id=7>
- Sponsor the cost of a dedicated server (from ~50$/month/server)
(contact devs on `#devuan-dev`)
- Donate an ARM development board (50$-100$)
(contact parazyd <parazyd@???> / `#devuan-arm`)
- Donate an ARM or ARM64 build host (50$-200$)
(contact parazyd <parazyd@???> / `#devuan-arm`)
- Donate a MIPS board (50$-200$)
(contact parazyd <parazyd@???>)
- Donate PowerPC/Sparc hardware for build/development
(contact devs on `#devuan-dev`)
- Or you can always make a one-time or recurring donation of any
amount. Please visit: <https://devuan.org/os/donate> where you
can also see the current Devuan financial reports.
## Thanks
As our journey led by world-class experts, supporters, enthusiasts,
and donors continues, we acknowledge with heartfelt thanks and
appreciation each and every one of you who has participated in the
process. Working together we have made Devuan a reliable universal
distribution, as well as a friendly, collaborative community.
A special thanks goes to the Dyne.org Foundation for facilitating the
birth of Devuan and sustaining its development and to Franco (nextime)
Lanza and Denis (Jaromil) Roio, the public advocates for init freedom
who persisted against all odds.
And last but not least, thanks to our team of intrepid
[Devuan developers](https://devuan.org/os/team
)
who have successfully forged Devuan GNU+Linux into a world-class
base universal distribution.
## Community
The source of all Devuan packages can be found on
<https://git.devuan.org
>
Devuan Bug Tracking System is at <https://bugs.devuan.org
>
Devuan Popularity Contest is at <https://popcorn.devuan.org
>
Devuan's web forum is at <https://dev1galaxy.org
>
IRC channels: `#devuan`, `#devuan-arm`, `#debianfork`, `#devuan-dev`,
`#devuan-www`, `#devuan-fr`, and perhaps even more on freenode.net
Announce mailinglist (low traffic, only release announcements)
<https://mailinglists.dyne.org/cgi-bin/mailman/listinfo/devuan-announce
>
Discussion mailinglist (high volume traffic)
<https://mailinglists.dyne.org/cgi-bin/mailman/listinfo/dng
>
## Enterprise support
Some of the world-class experts behind Devuan are now ready to provide
enterprise-level support and customised builds of Devuan derivatives,
crafted with great attention and love for details.
In particular two companies, one in New Zealand (Centurion Computer
Technology) and one in Amsterdam (Dyne Solutions) are willing to
extend their offer to new customers interested in adopting Devuan as a
base distribution for embedded devices or cloud images or any other
use for which a certified build of Devuan can be a solution.
Plans are there to provide at competitive cost a custom, certified
image of this GNU+Linux based distribution, running ad-hoc software
with certified updates and a privilege escalation model that is
hard-coded and leaves no space for surprises.
## Related projects
Here is a short list of projects which use Devuan as a base OS for
their research and development:
- Dowse - the IoT awareness Hub which won the ISOC NL Innovation prize
2016 is based on Devuan and just released its 1.0 beta:
<https://dowse.eu
>
- DECODE - An R&D project on data sovereignty and blockchain
technology financed by the EU Commission is based on Devuan:
<https://decodeproject.eu
>
- heads - a live distro focused on privacy, security, and freedoms,
experimenting with Devuan Ascii, and having a workshop this July @
<http://2017.rmll.info
>: <https://heads.dyne.org
>
## Init Freedom
Devuan is about choice. We think people should be able to choose
whether to use a GNU+Linux system with or without systemd.
Devuan decided to fork not only the base distribution, but also its
governance, because Debian has made it difficult to avoid systemd as
init, entangling the system with unnecessary dependencies and did so
despite widespread community concern. We encourage potential Devuan
users who wish to install systemd to use Debian's installer, Debian's
packages and Debian's mailing lists, all available directly from
Debian's mirrors.
Devuan is the Debian that was and could have been. Our goal is to
provide a viable and sustainable alternative. It is a new path,
nurtured with your help and support.
happy hacking ;^)