Donate to Dyne.org

``` deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie main deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie-updates main deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie-security main ```

``` deb tor+http://devuanfwojg73k6r.onion/merged jessie main deb tor+http://devuanfwojg73k6r.onion/merged jessie-updates main deb tor+http://devuanfwojg73k6r.onion/merged jessie-security main ```

``` deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie-backports main deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie-proposed-updates main deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/devuan jessie-proposed main deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/devuan experimental main ```

- Report a bug If you think you have found a bug in a Devuan package, please report it to <https://bugs.devuan.org>, either by using the `reportbug` tool or directly via email

- Fix a bug If you think you know how to fix an existing bug, please report the solution in the corresponding page on https://bugs.devuan.org, or, better, roll-up your sleeves, implement the fix, and get in touch with the development team on IRC (`#devuan-dev` on freenode) to have your patch included in the official repos

- Share the love If you like and appreciate Devuan, please spread the word by sharing your experience, providing a review, making a video of Devuan at work, or explaining how Devuan is making your life easier/better/happier. You can also follow: [@DevuanOrg]<https://twitter.com/DevuanOrg> on Twitter

- How can we improve? If you have comments about the website and/or other public aspects of Devuan, please get in touch (contact Jaromil <jaromil@???> or golinux <golinux@???>)

- Maintain a package If you would like a package to be included in Devuan, please consider joining the development team by taking charge of packaging and maintaining it. This documentation will guide you through the process: <https://dev1galaxy.org/viewtopic.php?id=549>

- Donate a hosted machine (bare metal) If you or your company can host a machine that we can use, with root access, as part of our online service infrastructure, we'd be very grateful. We plan to strenghten our online presence with a revamped core infrastructure plan between 2017 and 2018 so this is the time to step forward. We can well consider this as sponsorship.

- Host a mirror Have extra bandwidth? Please consider hosting a mirror of Devuan images/repos. Get in touch with Devuan developers on IRC at (`#devuan-dev` on freenode) to discuss details

- Build a local community Devuan encourages multi-lingual support and localized groups. Consider setting up additional support options on the dev1galaxy forum or an email list or IRC channel etc., in your native language. Here are some suggestions to get you started: <https://dev1galaxy.org/viewtopic.php?pid=1498#p1498>

- Translate language packs for FluxBB This contribution would allow local communities to use the dev1galaxy.org forum in their native language. So far Polish, Italian, Swedish and Croation are in process. See: <https://dev1galaxy.org/viewtopic.php?pid=1528>

- Contribute RTFM stuff Documentation and/or translations in any language are needed. Contributions could go into <https://git.devuan.org/groups/devuan-doc> or <https://dev1galaxy.org/viewforum.php?id=7>

- Sponsor the cost of a dedicated server (from ~50$/month/server) (contact devs on `#devuan-dev`)

- Donate an ARM development board (50$-100$) (contact parazyd <parazyd@???> / `#devuan-arm`)

- Donate an ARM or ARM64 build host (50$-200$) (contact parazyd <parazyd@???> / `#devuan-arm`)

- Donate a MIPS board (50$-200$) (contact parazyd <parazyd@???>)

- Donate PowerPC/Sparc hardware for build/development (contact devs on `#devuan-dev`)

- Or you can always make a one-time or recurring donation of any amount. Please visit: <https://devuan.org/os/donate> where you can also see the current Devuan financial reports.

Dear Init Freedom Lovers,Once again the Veteran Unix Admins salute you!Many of you might remember November 2014 when we announced thatwe were going to fork Debian. Well, we have done exactly that. Ithas been a long process, but now over two years later, we proudlypresent Devuan Jessie 1.0.0 Stable.There have been no significant bug reports since Devuan JessieRC2 was announced only three weeks ago and the list of releasecritical bugs is now empty. So finally Devuan Jessie Stable isready for release! As promised, this will also be aLong-Term-Support (LTS) release. Our team will participate inproviding patches, security updates, and release upgrades beyondthe planned lifespan of Debian Jessie.A lot of appreciation has been coming our way in the last fewweeks. And now with this Stable release we anticipate that eventhe most skeptical among private and enterprise users willfinally be ready to jump on the Devuan train.Devuan Jessie 1.0.0 Stable is a major milestone in the new pathdrawn by the Devuan project and its development has provided anopportunity to lay down a strong foundation for the Devuancommunity. In the last two years we have put in place a powerfulinfrastructure to support the development and growth of Devuan,which now includes:- Source management < https://git.devuan.org - Continuous integration < https://ci.devuan.org - Bug tracking < https://bugs.devuan.org - User forum < https://dev1galaxy.org - Package statistics and analysis < https://popcon.devuan.org During the Jessie release cycle we have strenghtened andoptimised these services and also migrated to more powerfulhardware to cope with the increased loads we have experienced.The ambitious plan to provide a no-nonsense universal GNU+Linuxdistribution does not stop here - it extends beyond this release.Our main development efforts will now turn to Devuan ASCII (MinorPlanet #3568), which will be the next stable release. We areconfident that the preliminary ASCII ISOs could be available fortesting soon. Beyond ASCII - the saga of Beowulf (Minor Planet#38086) appropriately mirrors the path we have taken. :^)Please find below instructions to try out or install DevuanJessie 1.0.0 Stable on your computer and to upgrade from Debian7 (Wheezy) or Debian 8 (Jessie). If you are already using DevuanJessie RC2, a simple `apt-get update && apt-get upgrade` will beenough to get the latest updates.## Download (for new installs)Official Devuan images are distributed via the websiteTo ease the load on our bandwidth we kindly ask you to use one ofthe following mirrors- < https://mirror.leaseweb.com/devuan - < https://ftp.nluug.nl/pub/os/Linux/distr/devuan/ - < https://devuan.c3l.lu - < https://devuan.4isp.it - < https://mirror.math.princeton.edu/pub/devuan/ - < https://xoreaxeax.de/files.devuan.org/ - < https://mirror.alpix.eu/devuan/ - < https://devuan.smallinnovations.nl - < http://devuan.ksx4system.net - < http://tux.rainside.sk/devuan - < http://neo900.files.dev-1.org - < http://devuan.mirror.k0nsl.org/ - < http://mirror.alpix.eu/devuan/ - < http://devuan.smallinnovations.nl - rsync: mirror.leaseweb.com::devuan- rsync: ftp.nluug.nl ::devuan- rsync: mirror.alpix.eu::devuanNote: For off-line installations we recommend using the DVD imageor the live images, not the /installer-iso images. For on-lineinstallations please use the NETINST images.(The use of the CD image is not recommended, since the iso doesnot contain enough applications to make it useful in any off-linecircumstance.)All files offered for download come with their SHA256 hash tocheck the integrity (either in the `SHA256SUMS` or in the .shafiles) and with a cryptographic signature made using GnuPG by oneof the Devuan developers in charge of the build, included as .ascfile.An understanding of Devuan's script-friendly file naming scheme anddirectory structure will help you find what you need:## Upgrade (for existing installations)Devuan Jessie Stable can be adopted as a flawless upgrade path fromboth Debian 7 (Wheezy) and Debian 8 (Jessie). This is a main goal forthe Devuan Jessie stable release and has proven to be a very stableoperation every time it has been performed. Detailed installation andupgrade instructions are available including translations:The Devuan Apt package repositories are:We provide access to our package repository also via Tor:After **replacing** Debian's package sources with the ones above, run:```apt-get updateapt-get install devuan-keyringapt-get dist-upgrade```Then proceed with a reboot, which will keep `sysvinit` as init orrevert to it in case the machine was running Debian Jessie.Additional package repositories are available, but consideredexperimental:## Distributions based on DevuanIn chronological order of appearance:- Gnuinos < http://gnuinos.org > (linux-libre 100% free, FSF review pending)- Refracta < http://www.ibiblio.org/refracta - Exe GNU/Linux < http://exegnulinux.net - Nelum-dev1 < https://sourceforge.net/projects/nelum-dev1 - Star < https://sourceforge.net/projects/linnix - EterTICs < https://gnuetertics.org - MIYO < https://sourceforge.net/projects/miyolinux/ - heads < https://heads.dyne.org > (linux-libre 100% free, FSF review pending)- Dowse < http://dowse.eu/ - good-life-linux < https://sourceforge.net/projects/good-life-linux/ - Crowz < https://sourceforge.net/projects/crowz - Vuu-do < http://www.mrgreenjeans.net/vuudo Please contact us on the #devuan-dev IRC channel (freenode) or at https://dev1galaxy.org/viewforum.php?id=9 > to have your Devuanderivative included in the list.## Anyone can help Devuan!Devuan is a large endeavor involving people of all ages, fromdifferent countries, with a rainbow of skills and interests. Anyonecan contribute to ensure that Devuan maintains its role as a stableand reliable universal operating system. Feedback is essential forDevuan to grow and prosper. Here are some ways you can help:## Devuan has a _wishlist_!As we grow, the need for community participation and hardware andfinancial support increases. Here are some suggestions that willhelp move us along:## ThanksAs our journey led by world-class experts, supporters, enthusiasts,and donors continues, we acknowledge with heartfelt thanks andappreciation each and every one of you who has participated in theprocess. Working together we have made Devuan a reliable universaldistribution, as well as a friendly, collaborative community.A special thanks goes to the Dyne.org Foundation for facilitating thebirth of Devuan and sustaining its development and to Franco (nextime)Lanza and Denis (Jaromil) Roio, the public advocates for init freedomwho persisted against all odds.And last but not least, thanks to our team of intrepid[Devuan developers]( https://devuan.org/os/team who have successfully forged Devuan GNU+Linux into a world-classbase universal distribution.## CommunityThe source of all Devuan packages can be found onDevuan Bug Tracking System is at < https://bugs.devuan.org Devuan Popularity Contest is at < https://popcorn.devuan.org Devuan's web forum is at < https://dev1galaxy.org IRC channels: `#devuan`, `#devuan-arm`, `#debianfork`, `#devuan-dev`,`#devuan-www`, `#devuan-fr`, and perhaps even more on freenode.netAnnounce mailinglist (low traffic, only release announcements)Discussion mailinglist (high volume traffic)## Enterprise supportSome of the world-class experts behind Devuan are now ready to provideenterprise-level support and customised builds of Devuan derivatives,crafted with great attention and love for details.In particular two companies, one in New Zealand (Centurion ComputerTechnology) and one in Amsterdam (Dyne Solutions) are willing toextend their offer to new customers interested in adopting Devuan as abase distribution for embedded devices or cloud images or any otheruse for which a certified build of Devuan can be a solution.Plans are there to provide at competitive cost a custom, certifiedimage of this GNU+Linux based distribution, running ad-hoc softwarewith certified updates and a privilege escalation model that ishard-coded and leaves no space for surprises.## Related projectsHere is a short list of projects which use Devuan as a base OS fortheir research and development:- Dowse - the IoT awareness Hub which won the ISOC NL Innovation prize2016 is based on Devuan and just released its 1.0 beta:- DECODE - An R&D project on data sovereignty and blockchaintechnology financed by the EU Commission is based on Devuan:- heads - a live distro focused on privacy, security, and freedoms,experimenting with Devuan Ascii, and having a workshop this July @ http://2017.rmll.info >: < https://heads.dyne.org ## Init FreedomDevuan is about choice. We think people should be able to choosewhether to use a GNU+Linux system with or without systemd.Devuan decided to fork not only the base distribution, but also itsgovernance, because Debian has made it difficult to avoid systemd asinit, entangling the system with unnecessary dependencies and did sodespite widespread community concern. We encourage potential Devuanusers who wish to install systemd to use Debian's installer, Debian'spackages and Debian's mailing lists, all available directly fromDebian's mirrors.Devuan is the Debian that was and could have been. Our goal is toprovide a viable and sustainable alternative. It is a new path,nurtured with your help and support.happy hacking ;^)