Donate to Dyne.org

Subject: [devuan] Devuan Jessie 1.0.0 stable LTS



``` deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie main deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie-updates main deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie-security main ```

``` deb tor+http://devuanfwojg73k6r.onion/merged jessie main deb tor+http://devuanfwojg73k6r.onion/merged jessie-updates main deb tor+http://devuanfwojg73k6r.onion/merged jessie-security main ```

``` deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie-backports main deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/merged jessie-proposed-updates main deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/devuan jessie-proposed main deb http://auto.mirror.devuan.org/devuan experimental main ```

- Report a bug If you think you have found a bug in a Devuan package, please report it to <https://bugs.devuan.org>, either by using the `reportbug` tool or directly via email

- Fix a bug If you think you know how to fix an existing bug, please report the solution in the corresponding page on https://bugs.devuan.org, or, better, roll-up your sleeves, implement the fix, and get in touch with the development team on IRC (`#devuan-dev` on freenode) to have your patch included in the official repos

- Share the love If you like and appreciate Devuan, please spread the word by sharing your experience, providing a review, making a video of Devuan at work, or explaining how Devuan is making your life easier/better/happier. You can also follow: [@DevuanOrg]<https://twitter.com/DevuanOrg> on Twitter

- How can we improve? If you have comments about the website and/or other public aspects of Devuan, please get in touch (contact Jaromil <jaromil@???> or golinux <golinux@???>)

- Maintain a package If you would like a package to be included in Devuan, please consider joining the development team by taking charge of packaging and maintaining it. This documentation will guide you through the process: <https://dev1galaxy.org/viewtopic.php?id=549>

- Donate a hosted machine (bare metal) If you or your company can host a machine that we can use, with root access, as part of our online service infrastructure, we'd be very grateful. We plan to strenghten our online presence with a revamped core infrastructure plan between 2017 and 2018 so this is the time to step forward. We can well consider this as sponsorship.

- Host a mirror Have extra bandwidth? Please consider hosting a mirror of Devuan images/repos. Get in touch with Devuan developers on IRC at (`#devuan-dev` on freenode) to discuss details

- Build a local community Devuan encourages multi-lingual support and localized groups. Consider setting up additional support options on the dev1galaxy forum or an email list or IRC channel etc., in your native language. Here are some suggestions to get you started: <https://dev1galaxy.org/viewtopic.php?pid=1498#p1498>

- Translate language packs for FluxBB This contribution would allow local communities to use the dev1galaxy.org forum in their native language. So far Polish, Italian, Swedish and Croation are in process. See: <https://dev1galaxy.org/viewtopic.php?pid=1528>

- Contribute RTFM stuff Documentation and/or translations in any language are needed. Contributions could go into <https://git.devuan.org/groups/devuan-doc> or <https://dev1galaxy.org/viewforum.php?id=7>

- Sponsor the cost of a dedicated server (from ~50$/month/server) (contact devs on `#devuan-dev`)

- Donate an ARM development board (50$-100$) (contact parazyd <parazyd@???> / `#devuan-arm`)

- Donate an ARM or ARM64 build host (50$-200$) (contact parazyd <parazyd@???> / `#devuan-arm`)

- Donate a MIPS board (50$-200$) (contact parazyd <parazyd@???>)

- Donate PowerPC/Sparc hardware for build/development (contact devs on `#devuan-dev`)

- Or you can always make a one-time or recurring donation of any amount. Please visit: <https://devuan.org/os/donate> where you can also see the current Devuan financial reports.